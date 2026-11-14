Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran arrive in Chennai after Greece wedding. Watch

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran made their first public appearance in Chennai on Saturday after their intimate wedding in Greece. The couple was spotted arriving at Chennai airport on the afternoon of November 14, accompanied by Kavya’s father, Sun Group chairperson Kalanithi Maran.

Both Anirudh and Kavya kept a low profile at the airport, wearing all-black outfits with masks covering their faces. Anirudh briefly acknowledged fans who had gathered to greet him, waving at them before leaving.

The Newlyweds are back in Chennai! 😍❤️ #AnirudhRavichander and #KavyaMaran arrive at Chennai Airport after their dreamy Greece wedding! 💍 https://t.co/r6resPvkma — Thara❤️ (@Thaaraaura) November 14, 2026

The 36-year-old composer and the 34-year-old businesswoman married in a self-respect wedding ceremony in Greece on Wednesday. The celebrations were held over two days, November 10 and 11, at a private venue. A reception in Chennai has been reported for November 21.

Rajinikanth and MK Stalin among guests

Though the wedding was described as intimate, the guest list reflected the couple’s connections across the Tamil film industry, politics and business. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among those who attended.

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Photographs from the celebrations that have since surfaced online show the newlyweds posing with their families and guests against a backdrop of white floral decorations. Rajinikanth is seen in a muted blush-beige shirt with a white veshti, while Stalin opted for a cream-beige shirt paired with a gold-bordered veshti and dark sunglasses. The guests appeared to follow a colour-coordinated theme for the occasion.

Anirudh Ravichander is one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after music composers, known for his work across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. His recent credits include the score for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, the soundtrack for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and collaborations with directors including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar and Atlee.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairperson Kalanithi Maran and serves as the co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She has been a visible presence in the IPL over the years and manages significant business interests within the Sun Group’s media and entertainment portfolio.