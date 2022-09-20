scorecardresearch
New still from Dhanush’s Captain Miller out, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sandeep Kishan join the cast

With Dhanush's Naane Varuven gearing up for release, the actor has already committed to the next project, Captain Miller.

A new still from Dhanush's Captain Miller (Image: Twitter//Arun Matheshwaran)A new still from Dhanush's Captain Miller (Image: Twitter//Arun Matheshwaran)

Dhanush is currently one of the most happening stars in the South. After making a stellar entry into Hollywood with Russo Brother’s Gray Man, he delivered a rooted family drama Thiruchitrambalam, which turned out to be his career’s best in terms of box office collection. Now, even as he is gearing up to release his next film Naane Varuven, directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, Dhanush has started the work on another project, titled Captain Miller. A new still from the movie is out, which features Dhanush in a rugged look.

The actor is seen is sporting long hair and a beard in the picture and the black wayfarer complements the uber-cool look. Here’s the still:

The makers of the film have also unveiled cast details of the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is known for the film Doctor and Etharakum Thuninthavan, is joining hands with Dhanush with Captain Miller. Telugu star Sandeep Kishan, who has acted in Tamil films like Maanagaram and Maayavan, is also part of Miller. The film also stars Nivedhitha Sathis, known for Sethum Aayiram Pon and Sillu Karupatti.

The film is directed by Arun Matheshwaran, who has already earned a cult following with his film Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. It is rumoured that Miller is a period film set in the 40s of Madras Presidency and that Dhanush will be seen in three different looks. However, Dhanush and Arun Matheshwaran have been tight-lipped about the project.

ALSO READ |Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor

GV Prakash, who has composed hit albums for Dhanush in films like Aadukalam and Polladhavan, is teaming with the actor again for Captain Miller. Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, other than Naane Varuven, Dhanush also has Vaathi, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual gearing up for release. Titled Sir in Telugu, the film is set to be released on December 2.

