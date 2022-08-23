New posters of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven unveiled

Even as Thiruchitrambalam is having a dream run at the box office, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Naane Varuven. The producer of the film, Kalaipulis Thanu recently unveiled two new posters of the film and said the movie will hit theatres soon.

The posters feature Dhanush in two different looks, and it is speculated that these are the looks of the dual roles of the actor. Dhanush will be playing the hero and villain in the film. This is not the first time Dhanush is playing dual roles in a film. He has done similar roles in Kodi and Pattas, which turned out to be box office hits.

On top of that, there is a huge expectation from the film among fans as it brings back Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after a gap of eleven years. All of their previous ventures – Kadhal Kondaein, Mayakam Yenna and Devathaiyai Kanden – have been successful except Pudhupettai (which has become a fan favorite over the years).

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s latest release Thiruchitrambalam has struck gold at the box office, and it is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Dhanush also has his first Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi lined up for release. Titled Sir in Telugu, the movie will be released in October.