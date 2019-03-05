New poster of NGK released on Selavraghavan’s birthday

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming film NGK on Tuesday released a new poster of the film, to mark the occasion of ace director Selvaraghavan’s birthday.

The team shared the poster on Twitter along with a birthday wish for the director, “We wish a wonderful year ahead for our “one of a kind” director @selvaraghavan,“ the caption read.

In the poster, Suriya is sporting a red T-shirt and bandana. He is seen dancing while looking fierce. In the background, there seems to be a protest happening with red flags. This matches the theme of NGK as the film is supposed to be a political thriller. While Suriya will play the titular role, Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female leads. The film also stars Jagpathi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Ponvannan among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

NGK marks the comeback of director Selvaraghavan after six years. His last directorial was Irandaam Ulagam in 2013.

Suriya, meanwhile, is shooting for KV Anand’s Kaappaan. The film also stars Mohanlal and Arya.