New photos of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya from Mata Ki Chowki ceremony are out. See

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya recently landed in Mumbai as a newly-married couple after a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Looks like the actor has finally found some time to share pictures from her wedding ceremonies. In her first Instagram post after reaching Mumbai, Hansika shared pictures from her Mata Ki Chowki ceremony.

The ceremony took place in Mumbai with close-knit family members and friends in attendance. Hansika and Sohael are seen in cherry red outfits. The couple is accompanied by Hansika’s mom Mona Motwani and brother Prashant Motwani.

Here are the pics:

After the ceremony, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya jetted off to Jaipur for the grand wedding, which took place on December 4. As Hansika is now back at her home, it can be expected that she will be gradually sharing more unseen pictures from the grand affair.

Hansika and Sohael, who were friends for more than a decade, started dating each other a few years ago. The Mumbai-based businessman eventually proposed to the actor in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, which was met with a resounding ‘yes’.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani was last seen in Maha. She is also part of films like Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3, which are in different stages of production. Hansika recently said she will continue to don the grease paint and marriage won’t change her professional life.