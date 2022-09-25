New mom Kajal Aggarwal learns Kalaripayattu for her role in Indian 2

Actor Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The mom of a four-month-old is leaving no stone unturned in the preparation for her role in the sequel of Indian.

Kajal recently shared a video where she was seen training in Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial arts form. She was seen practicing with swords and sticks in the clip.

Sharing the video, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters. 🙏🏻 shot and edited by @kiransa #indian2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Earlier, in a video, we saw Kajal Aggarwal doing horse riding too.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym. Post baby, it’s been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier. Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We’ve got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It’s all about what we choose to prioritise to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices. #Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself ❤️. Video expert @kiransaphotography 🤗.”

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar. It also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The movie is slated to release next year.