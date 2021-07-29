Netrikann trailer: Nayanthara-starrer promises to be an edgy thriller

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his latest production venture Netrikann, which stars his girlfriend Nayanthara in the lead role. Written and directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, the thriller has a vibe similar to the Hollywood hit ‘Don’t Breathe.’ A blind person with uncanny skills makes the trespassers pay for their grave miscalculations.

Judging by the trailer, Nayanthara, who is blind, is a witness in a case that has become a nightmare for the police department. A killer is on the prowl and is targeting young women in Chennai city. He crosses paths with Nayanthara’s character and underestimates her ability to defend herself due to her visual impairment. Well, as Daredevil (in Marvel’s The Defenders) puts it, the gift of “sight is overrated.”

“The film is centred around a unique and resilient woman, portrayed by Nayanthara with such elan. As a visually impaired woman, she uses her senses to the best of her abilities to track down a serial killer and uncover hidden truths. The film is unconventional and thrilling – audiences who enjoy bold content will love Netrikann,” said Vignesh Shivan, who called Milind Rau, the “Picasso” of thriller movies.

Rau is also quite confident that Netrikann will strike a chord with the Tamil audience. “Tamil audiences love a good thriller, and I wanted to create a movie unlike any that the genre has seen in Kollywood. Netrikann is special because of the central character who is visually impaired and uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper,” he said.

Netrikann is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. The film original Tamil will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.