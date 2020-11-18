Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara is up against a ruthless serial killer

Netrikann is helmed by Milind Rau.

The teaser of Netrikann was released on Wednesday, coinciding with the birthday of Nayanthara, who is playing the lead role in the film. Netrikann is written and directed by Milind Rau.

The thriller genre is right up the director’s alley. Milind made a hit horror thriller Aval in 2017, and we can also expect Netrikann to be as nail-biting as his previous film. At least, that’s what the teaser of Netrikann promises.

Going by the teaser, Nayanthara plays a blind, single woman in the movie. It seems the film revolves around a series of killings of young women in the city. And the killer is now after Nayanthara’s life. The odds are stacked up against a person who is perceived to be weak. A classic “David and Goliath” story set in a nerve-wracking backdrop.

The third eye on Lord Shiva’s forehead is referred to as Netrikkan. It is also the title of a hit Rajinikanth film. Produced by K Balachander, Rajinikanth won critical acclaim for his dual roles of a father and son in this film.

The film is bankrolled by director Vignesh Shivan under his home production banner Rowdy Films. The makers are yet to announce a release date. It also remains to be seen whether the filmmakers will release the movie in theatres or will take the OTT route.

