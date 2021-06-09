Netflix’s Navarasa expected to release on this date

Tamil anthology film Navarasa is expected to start streaming on Netflix on August 6, as per reports. However, an official word is awaited.

Navarasa will be Netflix’s second major Tamil release in 2021 after Jagame Thandhiram, which stars Dhanush in the lead and will debut on the platform on June 18.

Meanwhile, Navarasa is a charity project, which was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The veteran filmmakers have put together a team of directors, actors and technicians who agreed to do the project for free. The earnings from the film will be used to help those who have been impacted during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Navarasa will see the collaboration between some of the most prominent directors, who will make nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’ (emotions). Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem will be directing short films in this anthology. Also, actor Arvind Swamy will make his directorial debut with a short film in the anthology.

Around 40 top actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh will be in the film. Several leading composers including AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers such as Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa among others are all part of this pro-bono project.