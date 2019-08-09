Nerkonda Parvaai leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ajith’s courtroom drama Nerkonda Parvaai has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. The Boney Kapoor production venture, which is a Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink, was leaked on the day of release.

Advertising

Despite Madras High Court orders and various action taken against the notorious website, it refuses to slow down its pace of illegally uploading new films on its site. Not only the latest Indian and Hollywood releases, the website has begun uploading popular web series as well.

In Nerkonda Parvaai, while Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Srinath gives her own spin to Taapsee Pannu’s character.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shraddha said, “Had Nerkonda Paarvai been about just three women, who would watch it? Ajith sir has this god-like image and whatever he says will be taken seriously. When someone like him says ‘no means no’, it matters.”

Advertising

Shraddha also revealed that she is yet to watch Pink.

“Remakes are tricky and I wanted to approach Nerkonda Paarvai as a fresh film. Taapsee and I are different people. Naturally, our understanding of characters won’t be the same. Further, I didn’t want to be influenced by her performance and I like it that way,” the actor said.

In the same interview, H Vinoth said that he was apprehensive about directing Nerkonda Paarvai.

Also Read | Nerkonda Paarvai review: This is Ajith’s most significant social film

“I was only worried about convincing Ajith sir’s fans because we haven’t played much to the gallery. Someone of his stature accepting a remake itself is a big thing. As a team, we were conscious of staying true to the content and approaching it without compromises. Additionally, we have added a couple of songs and a fight sequence and the runtime of Nerkonda Paarvai is more than Pink,” said the director.