Toggle Menu
Nerkonda Paarvai trailer release LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/nerkonda-paarvai-trailer-release-live-updates-5777311/

Nerkonda Paarvai trailer release LIVE UPDATES

Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai stars Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Iyer and Andrea Tariang among others.

ajith movie
Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens on August 10, 2019.

The trailer of Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai will be out at 6 pm today. The film is the Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood hit Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Alongside Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Iyer and Andrea Tariang. Shraddha and Abhirami will play the roles played by Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari, respectively. Andrea reprises her role from the Hindi film.

Nerkonda Paarvai will also feature Vidya Balan in a cameo appearance. The film marks producer Boney Kapoor’s maiden production in the Tamil film industry.

Boney Kapoor had earlier shared that it was the wish of his late wife Sridevi that Ajith star in this film. He said in a statement, “Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film.” Ajith and Sridevi shared screen space in the Tamil version of English Vinglish.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai releases on August 10, 2019.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai.

After seeing the rushes of the film, Boney Kapoor had shared on Twitter, "Happy. What a performance by Ajith. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have three action scripts. Hope he says yes to at least one of them." Ajith is already working with Boney Kapoor in his next Tamil film, tentatively titled Thala 60.

Nerkonda Paarvai's first look was released in March. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Gokul Chandran.

Nerkonda Paarvai will be Ajith's 59th film.

Talking about his collaboration with Ajith, Boney had said, "It has been a long journey involving both Ajith and me to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish."

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Katrina Kaif will set the stage on fire at Femina Miss India 2019
2 Priyanka Chopra to receive UNICEF’s humanitarian award
3 Shahid Kapoor: Unfortunately, I couldn’t make time to do Rang De Basanti