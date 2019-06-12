Nerkonda Paarvai trailer release LIVE UPDATES

The trailer of Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai will be out at 6 pm today. The film is the Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood hit Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Alongside Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Iyer and Andrea Tariang. Shraddha and Abhirami will play the roles played by Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari, respectively. Andrea reprises her role from the Hindi film.

Nerkonda Paarvai will also feature Vidya Balan in a cameo appearance. The film marks producer Boney Kapoor’s maiden production in the Tamil film industry.

Boney Kapoor had earlier shared that it was the wish of his late wife Sridevi that Ajith star in this film. He said in a statement, “Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film.” Ajith and Sridevi shared screen space in the Tamil version of English Vinglish.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai releases on August 10, 2019.