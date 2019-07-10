Nerkonda Paarvai song Kaalam: Kalki Koechlin takes centerstage

Producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the song “Kaalam” from his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai which stars Ajith in the lead role. Alisha Thomas and Yunohoo have given the vocals for the song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The lyrics have been penned by Nagarjoon R and Yunohoo.

The special dance number is performed by Kalki Koechlin.

Watch Nerkonda Paarvai song Kaalam here:

Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). The film dealt with the subject of consent. The original Hindi film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles.

The Tamil remake is written and directed by H. Vinoth and stars Ajith in the role played by Amitabh Bachchan. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh among others.

Vidya Balan has been roped in for a special cameo in Nerkonda Paarvai.

Nerkonda Paarvai marks Boney Kapoor’s maiden venture into the Tamil film industry. It was his late wife Sridevi’s wish to make a film with Ajith in Tamil. Ajith had also promised his English Vinglish co-star Sridevi that he will work with her husband.