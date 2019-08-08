Toggle Menu
Nerkonda Paarvai movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang among others.

Nerkonda Paarvai is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Nerkonda Paarvai is Tamil superstar Ajith’s second film to release this year after Viswasam. The latter film, which was written and directed by Siva, released in cinemas during Pongal and became a hit despite clashing with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

If the early trends are anything to go by, Ajith is set to score another big victory at the box office with Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016), which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Nerkonda Paarvai also seemingly holds emotional value for everyone involved in the project. It was Sridevi’s wish to make a movie in Tamil with Ajith under her husband Boney Kapoor’s production. Even Ajith had promised Sridevi during English Vinglish, in which he played a cameo, that he would do a film with her husband.

“I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream (sic),” Boney Kapoor tweeted an emotional response on Tuesday as the film had its world premiere in Singapore.

It is also a timely film in light of the #MeToo movement. The central theme of Nerkonda Paarvai is consent. And the story follows the efforts of a feminist man to save three girls from public character assassination following a sexual assault attempt. It is one of the rare movies that talks about victim-blaming/shaming in sexual violence cases.

Ajith will be essaying the central role of a lawyer, which was originally played by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

'A remake which works big time'

“#NerKondaPaarvai: A remake which works big time. #HVinoth has added a bit of masala to make it work with #Thala fans. @ShraddhaSrinath and the other two girls are super. A well made engaging film in Tamil cinema. @BoneyKapoor,” Journalist Sreedevi Sreedhar said via Twitter.

'Vinoth’s biggest accomplishment is the air of restraint'

Journalist Baradwaj Rangan took to Twitter and wrote, “Vinoth’s biggest accomplishment is the air of restraint. When I saw the trailer, with Ajith’s action scene, I thought he’d amplify the volume and “mass”-ify PINK. But he mostly honours the source material.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is also a significant film for Boney Kapoor as it marks his debut in the Tamil film industry. And, he entrusted the responsibility of such an important project to young filmmaker H Vinoth.

Vinoth is seemingly carving a niche for himself, thanks to his ability to make interesting thrillers. He made his debut with Sathuranga Vettai in 2014. He followed the heist thriller with a cop thriller, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which came out in 2017.

Nerkonda Paarvai seemingly falls out of Vinoth's comfort zone. It is a courtroom drama. And how well has he handled this prestigious project? It seems he has done quite well.

The reactions from the press screening in Chennai a couple of days ago suggest that Vinoth has tackled the issue of women's rights with a great deal of care and sensitivity. The film has received positive reviews from film journalists who were able to catch the special screening before the general public.

Besides Ajith, Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Adhik Ravichandran, Delhi Ganesh and Rangaraj Pandey among others. Bollywood star Vidya Balan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

