Nerkonda Paarvai movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Nerkonda Paarvai is Tamil superstar Ajith’s second film to release this year after Viswasam. The latter film, which was written and directed by Siva, released in cinemas during Pongal and became a hit despite clashing with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta.

If the early trends are anything to go by, Ajith is set to score another big victory at the box office with Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016), which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Nerkonda Paarvai also seemingly holds emotional value for everyone involved in the project. It was Sridevi’s wish to make a movie in Tamil with Ajith under her husband Boney Kapoor’s production. Even Ajith had promised Sridevi during English Vinglish, in which he played a cameo, that he would do a film with her husband.

“I have managed to fulfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream (sic),” Boney Kapoor tweeted an emotional response on Tuesday as the film had its world premiere in Singapore.

It is also a timely film in light of the #MeToo movement. The central theme of Nerkonda Paarvai is consent. And the story follows the efforts of a feminist man to save three girls from public character assassination following a sexual assault attempt. It is one of the rare movies that talks about victim-blaming/shaming in sexual violence cases.

Ajith will be essaying the central role of a lawyer, which was originally played by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.