Pink’s Tamil remake titled Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith stuns in first poster

The makers of the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink on Monday unveiled the film’s title and first look poster. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the film, starring Ajith in the lead role, will be directed by H Vinoth.

Sharing the first look poster, Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of Madam @SrideviBkapoor here is theTitle & 1st look of @nerkondapaarvai @thisisysr @ShraddhaSrinath @dhilipaction @ZeeTamil @DoneChannel1 @ProRekha @ZeeStudios_”

The first look poster features Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. While Ajith stands out in the poster as the hard-as-nails lawyer, Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam seem to be inspired choices. Andrea, meanwhile, reprises her Pink role in the Tamil remake.

Bankrolled by Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Vidya Balan, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar. The film marks Vidya’s entry into Kollywood. It is also Boney’s first Tamil production.

Boney had earlier revealed it was Ajith who expressed his interest in the Tamil remake of Pink. In a statement, he said, “Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film.”

While shooting for English Vinglish’s Tamil version, Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film in Tamil with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Talking about his collaboration with Ajith, Boney had said, “It has been a long journey involving both Ajith and me to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to hit the screens in August.