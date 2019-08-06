Nerkonda Paarvai early reactions: Critics shower praise on Ajith starrer

It looks like Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai has swept film critics and trade analysts off their feet, going by the early reactions to the courtroom drama. Many critics and trade analysts took stock of the film post a screening on Tuesday. Here’s what they had to say.

Journalist Baradwaj Rangan took to Twitter and wrote, “Vinoth’s biggest accomplishment is the air of restraint. When I saw the trailer, with Ajith’s action scene, I thought he’d amplify the volume and “mass”-ify PINK. But he mostly honours the source material.”

Journalist Sreedevi Sreedhar tweeted, “#NerKondaPaarvai: A remake which works big time. #HVinoth has added a bit of masala to make it work with #Thala fans. @ShraddhaSrinath and the other two girls are super. A well made engaging film in Tamil cinema. @BoneyKapoor.”

Columnist Sreedhar Pillai wrote on Twitter, “#NerkondaPaarvai Powerful a reflection on the patriarchal mindset independent women faces in our society. Hats off to #ThalaAjith 4 doing such a daring & difficult role so convincingly, @ShraddhaSrinath fab. Dir #HVinoth a faithful & neat remake with some commercial ingredients.”

Journalist Rajasekar gave four stars to the film. He called it Ajith’s best work till date in his glowing review.

“Thala Ajith completely owns the film, easily his career best work. The actor’s baritone voice and majestic screen presence are just wow in the courtroom scenes. Hats off for accepting this film and performed it with great elan, kudos,” read the tweet.

Journalist Surendhar MK tweeted, “#NerKondaPaarvai (3.75/5) is easily #ThalaAjith’s career-best work. While he quietly lets others take centrestage in the 1st half, he completely steals the show in the second half with his lionlike performance. Takes guts for an actor of his stature to do a film like this.”

“#NerKondaPaarvai will be a game-changing film for Tamil cinema if it hits the right chord at the boxoffice. It will let other top stars examine their choice of films and open up the market. #ThalaAjith leads the way this time with his choice of #Pink remake. Topical decision!” he added.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM shared a tweet which read, “#NerKondaPaarvai – Review wise, one of the most unanimously +ve #Thala #Ajith films ever.. A film in which the mass icon talks about a woman’s consent & also equality of the two genders. Very progressive and relevant topic. Kudos to #HVinoth and his crew for pulling this off.”

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala called Nerkonda Paarvai the most socially relevant Tamil film ever made and tweeted, “#NerKondaPaarvai [4.5/5]: The Most Socially Relevant Tamil Movie Ever Made. #Thala #Ajith Mass outside the court in the 1st Half. Verithanam in the court in the 2nd half. #ThalaAjith dialogues are hard hitting. He sends out powerful message to men and society.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink. Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the remake. The film has been helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Also featuring Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles, Nerkonda Paarvai releases on August 8.