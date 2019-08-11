Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection Day 3: Ajith starrer heading towards a strong weekend

Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai is dominating the box office in Tamil Nadu. The H Vinoth directorial is a Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink. Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake.

The film is a Boney Kapoor production. Just like the original, the film tackles issues like sexual violence and consent.

Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tairang and Vidya Balan play pivotal roles in Nerkonda Paarvai.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Sunday tweeted, “Watched #NerKondaPaarvai 3rd time at #Luxe Evening show. Mainly went there to gauge the family audience response. Their response is the same as the Fans #FDFS response. This augurs well for the movie.. Hereafter, #NKP will be on cruise control mode at the BO.”

He said in another tweet, “#NerkondaPaaravai has crossed $200K at the #NorthAmerica Box office. Excellent Saturday both in #USA and #Canada”

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3 stars. He concluded his review by saying, “Nerkonda Paarvai is a timely film that could significantly contribute to sensitising people to the plight of the victims of sexual violence. When a big star like Ajith says “No means No”, the impact of the punchline on the audience could be immediate and stronger than what Amitabh Bachchan achieved when he said it the first time.”