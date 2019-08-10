Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection Day 2: Ajith starrer is on a roll

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink that released in 2016. The film, helmed by H Vinoth, stars Ajith in the lead role and Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in supporting roles.

Boney Kapoor had tweeted that by bankrolling Nerkonda Paarvai, he fulfilled the dream of his late wife and actor Sridevi. He had tweeted earlier, “I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

The film is expected to score big in its opening weekend. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “”Thala #Ajith proves once again, he is the #EmperorOfOpening of Tamil Cinema..His movies #Viswasam and #NerkondaPaarvai take the Top 2 spots for Day 1 TN Opening in 2019..#NKP Day 1 TN Gross – Rs. 14.82 Crs..#NKPinstructsNoMeansNO”

In another tweet, Bala added, “#Thala #Ajith’s #NerKondaPaarvai continues to rock #Chennai City as it grosses ₹ 1.17 Crs on Friday. Taking the 2-day total to ₹ 2.75 Crs. Huge weekend ahead with morning special shows.”

#Thala #Ajith's #NerKondaPaarvai continues to rock #Chennai City as it grosses ₹ 1.17 Crs on Friday.. Taking the 2-day total to ₹ 2.75 Crs.. Huge weekend ahead with morning special shows.. pic.twitter.com/idjCwPZgIH — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 10, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai has been getting good reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R said in his 3-star review, “Ajith shines in his performance in the courtroom scenes, especially with his deadpan humour. His performance seems to stem from his clear understanding of the material in hand. Shraddha, Abhirami and Andrea take turns in showing their acting chops.”

“Nerkonda Paarvai is a timely film that could significantly contribute to sensitising people to the plight of the victims of sexual violence. When a big star like Ajith says “No means No”, the impact of the punchline on the audience could be immediate and stronger than what Amitabh Bachchan achieved when he said it the first time,” he added.