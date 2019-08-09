Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection Day 1: Ajith starrer opens well

Actor Ajith’s latest release Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the official Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink, opened to packed audiences in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu.

The film is expected to perform well in the coming days but whether it will surpass Ajith’s previous film Viswasam remains to be seen.

Film trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Thala #Ajith ‘s #NerKondaPaarvai storms the #Chennai City Box office on Day 1 – ₹ 1.58 Crs. A huge/record opening for a working day.”

Nerkonda Paarvai’s world premiere was held in Singapore on August 6 and the movie has moved to the number spot in the country, added Bala.

Ajith’s performance in the courtroom drama has been widely appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Nerkonda Paarvai 3 stars and said that this film is Ajith’s most significant social film.

“Nerkonda Paarvai is a timely film that could significantly contribute to sensitising people to the plight of the victims of sexual violence. When a big star like Ajith says “No means No”, the impact of the punchline on the audience could be immediate and stronger than what Amitabh Bachchan achieved when he said it the first time”, he noted.

Helmed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame, Nerkonda Paarvai is Boney Kapoor’s maiden Tamil production venture. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles.