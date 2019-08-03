Toggle Menu
Nerkonda Paarvai: Ajith and Vidya Balan share a heartwarming relationship in this new clip

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink. Apart from Ajith, who will be essaying the role of a lawyer, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang.

Nerkonda Paarvai releases on August 8.

One of the year’s most highly anticipated films, Nerkonda Paarvai, is all set to hit theatres on August 8. Actor Vidya Balan, who will be seen playing the role of Ajith’s wife in the film has shared a new clip on her official Instagram account just days ahead of its release. 

“A special film @nerkondapparvai with me in a special role ♥️….Can’t wait for this one #AjithKumar #BoneyKapoor 🙏”, the caption read. 

The clip is full of sweet, playful and heartwarming moments between the two characters and sheds some light on how they are as a married couple. Their chemistry works because there is a sense of mutual respect between the actors and their characters.

Vidya Balan has spoken warmly about working with Ajith in this film. “I couldn’t believe that the guy, who drives people mad, was standing in front of me with utmost simplicity. To be honest, I felt as though I was acting with his lookalike. He was that humble. When I spoke to him about the Thala image and how different he was in person, he was shy”, she said in an interview to The Hindu.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink. The original Hindi film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. In the Tamil remake, Ajith steps into the shoes of Amitabh. The film also marks Boney Kapoor's maiden production venture into the Tamil film industry. 

