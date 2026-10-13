‘Nelson Dilipkumar possesses Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s finesse’: Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah

Tamil actor-director SJ Suryah has drawn comparisons between Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, praising their shared attention to detail and pursuit of perfection.

During the Jailer 2 Super Show, Suryah got candid about his experience of working on Nelson’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. “I have been waiting for this (Jailer 2) since Jailer 1! I was extremely happy when he told me about Jailer 2. It’s something you can’t express in words. You can only experience that feeling. Jailer 2 is a huge opportunity. It’s one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, and that too with Superstar Rajinikanth,” he said.

The actor then went on to praise his movie’s director Nelson Dilipkumar, drawing comparisons with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Nelson has an extraordinary quality. He has the same level of finesse and attention to detail as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But his content is local, mass and masala, with an element of fun.”