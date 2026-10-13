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‘Nelson Dilipkumar possesses Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s finesse’: Jailer 2 actor SJ Suryah
Actor-director SJ Suryah recently compared filmmakers Nelson Dilipkumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stating they possess the same 'finesse'.
Tamil actor-director SJ Suryah has drawn comparisons between Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, praising their shared attention to detail and pursuit of perfection.
During the Jailer 2 Super Show, Suryah got candid about his experience of working on Nelson’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. “I have been waiting for this (Jailer 2) since Jailer 1! I was extremely happy when he told me about Jailer 2. It’s something you can’t express in words. You can only experience that feeling. Jailer 2 is a huge opportunity. It’s one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, and that too with Superstar Rajinikanth,” he said.
The actor then went on to praise his movie’s director Nelson Dilipkumar, drawing comparisons with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Nelson has an extraordinary quality. He has the same level of finesse and attention to detail as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But his content is local, mass and masala, with an element of fun.”
ALSO READ | Vidya Balan recalls panicking before Rajinikanth on Jailer 2 sets: ‘Cigarette was shaking’
SJ Suryah further elaborated the reasons behind comparing the two filmmakers. He said, “The humour he has in real life translates onto the screen. I would ask him to enact my scenes in the film, watch him perform and then imitate him. The look and feel of Nelson’s films stand out, as does the way he extracts performances from his actors. He takes as many takes as necessary to get the performance right.”
“It doesn’t matter what time of day it is. He gets the performance he wants without putting any pressure on the artiste. I have been on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and observed everything that happens there. That’s why I’m making this comparison,” the actor concluded.
SJ Suryah is part of the star-studded ensemble cast of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, headlined by Rajinikanth. The film also features Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The sequel to Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026.
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