scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Nelson adds more stars to Jailer, Mohanlal joins Rajinikanth movie

Rajinikanth's Jailer stars Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar.

Mohanlal in Jailer.
Listen to this article
Nelson adds more stars to Jailer, Mohanlal joins Rajinikanth movie
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar continues to surprise everyone by adding more stars to his upcoming movie Jailer. The latest addition to the film’s star cast is Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. For the first time, superstars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal will share the screen space in this film.

The filmmakers announced Mohanlal’s arrival on the Jailer sets by revealing his character look. The new poster features Mohanlal in a neatly-tucked formal dress, and specs carrying an undeniable retro charm. Before that Nelson had roped in Kannada star Shivarajkumar for a key role in the film. Shivarajkumar has already shot for the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Also Read |Is Vijay the next Rajinikanth? Superstar answered it 20 years ago

Nelson is known for making dark comedies. It remains to be seen whether Jailer will also follow Nelson’s conventional style or if he has a new approach to this film. The director’s last film Beast was released amid huge hype last year. However, it was a critical disaster, but thanks to Vijay’s stardom, the film managed to power through the poor ratings to emerge successful commercially. The film was panned by many and there were sustained online campaigns for Nelson to quit directing Rajinikanth in his next.

A lot is at stake for Nelson with Jailer. It won’t be wrong to say that the outcome of this film will make or break his career.

During Rajinikanth’s birthday in December 2021, the filmmakers released a teaser introducing Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. The promo video suggested the hero as some sort of a lone wolf, getting ready for an all-out battle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Jailer will release in cinemas this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:18 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra to pip Uttar Pradesh for second straight season as top sugar producer in country

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close