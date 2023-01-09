Nelson adds more stars to Jailer, Mohanlal joins Rajinikanth movie

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar continues to surprise everyone by adding more stars to his upcoming movie Jailer. The latest addition to the film’s star cast is Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. For the first time, superstars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal will share the screen space in this film.

The filmmakers announced Mohanlal’s arrival on the Jailer sets by revealing his character look. The new poster features Mohanlal in a neatly-tucked formal dress, and specs carrying an undeniable retro charm. Before that Nelson had roped in Kannada star Shivarajkumar for a key role in the film. Shivarajkumar has already shot for the movie, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Nelson is known for making dark comedies. It remains to be seen whether Jailer will also follow Nelson’s conventional style or if he has a new approach to this film. The director’s last film Beast was released amid huge hype last year. However, it was a critical disaster, but thanks to Vijay’s stardom, the film managed to power through the poor ratings to emerge successful commercially. The film was panned by many and there were sustained online campaigns for Nelson to quit directing Rajinikanth in his next.

A lot is at stake for Nelson with Jailer. It won’t be wrong to say that the outcome of this film will make or break his career.

During Rajinikanth’s birthday in December 2021, the filmmakers released a teaser introducing Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. The promo video suggested the hero as some sort of a lone wolf, getting ready for an all-out battle.

Jailer will release in cinemas this year.