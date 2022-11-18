scorecardresearch
Nayanthara’s birthday gift from Vignesh Shivan is a new Connect poster. See it here

The teaser of Connect starring Nayanthara, Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher will release on Friday evening.

nayanthara newsNayanthara turns 38 on Friday. (Photo: Rowdy Pictures/Instagram)

On actor Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Connect released a new poster featuring the lead actor. The poster has her dressed in a pink saree as she sits on a daybed at the beach. Produced by Vignesh Shivn, the film will release its teaser on Friday evening.

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish Nayanthara on her birthday. “Happy Birthday Nayan Mam😍🥰❤️,” wrote one fan. “Happiest birthday Nayan my love ❤️.” wrote anther fan.

 

A post shared by Rowdy Pictures (@therowdypictures)

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj. The film is said to be a horror drama and marks Anupam’s return to Tamil films.

Vignesh previously thanked Ashwin for an “extraordinary horror movie.” He wrote, “Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie. We know u r good at it😱 but u jus meratified us more than expected😌kudos to U & ur stunning team😇 Very good performances frm #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed😇”.

Also Read |Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Meet the ‘Lady Superstar’ who is foraying into Bollywood with Jawan

Nayanthara was last seen in the Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather. Her upcoming films include her Hindi film debut with Atlee’s Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh recently welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Vignesh made the announcement on social media and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇 Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍 God is double great 🥰❤️☺️😇😍😍😌😌😌😌.” Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot earlier this year.

