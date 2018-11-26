Thalapathy 63: Nayanthara to share screen space with Vijay

Nayanthara is all set to share screen space with Vijay after almost a decade in director Atlee’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 63. The duo was last seen together on screen in 2009 film Villu. Nayanthara previously worked with Atlee in Raja Rani.

Advertising

Thalapathy 63 is being produced by AGS Entertainment. Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of the film, tweeted “A heroine needs to be Strong, Smart and add Strength to the Story. AGS is super happy to announce that our very own #Nayan has come on board #Thalapathy63 Like all fans I am super excited to see our #Thalapathy #Nayan combo on screen after a longtime ⁦⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ #Ags”

A heroine needs to be Strong, Smart and add Strength to the Story AGS is super happy to announce that our very own #Nayan has come on board #Thalapathy63 Like all fans I am super excited to see our #Thalapathy #Nayan combo on screen after a longtime ⁦⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ #Ags pic.twitter.com/krrla9cBuU — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 25, 2018

Extremely happy to have Darling #Nayanthara on board for #thalapathy63 ,after Regina which has always been close to my heart. Working the magic once again! pic.twitter.com/YuTLFDHqhs — atlee (@Atlee_dir) November 25, 2018

After the massive success of Theri and Mersal, Vijay and Atlee will be teaming up for the third time with Thalapathy 63. The film is touted to be a sports drama and is still in its pre-production stage with shooting slated to begin in January next year.

Atlee has retained the same technical team that worked with him in Mersal that includes editor Antony Ruben, stunt director Anla Arasu and art director Muthuraj. AR Rahman and lyricist Vivek have been roped in as well.

Veteran comedian Vivek and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles in Thalapathy 63. The movie is looking at a Diwali release.