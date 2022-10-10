As Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan announce birth of twin sons, TN govt to seek explanation about surrogacy

Tamil film industry’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Sunday announced that they have become parents to twin boys. Amid the good wishes flowing in, the couple’s announcement is snowballing into a controversy. While the duo has not made an official statement, reports say that the babies were conceived through surrogacy. Questions are being raised over whether procedures stipulated by the Indian surrogacy laws were followed by the couple. Nayanthara and Vignesh got married four months ago.

During a press conference on Monday, the questions were posed to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian who has said that an inquiry will be conducted. “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family,” said the minister.

He also announced that he would direct the Directorate of Medical Services to conduct an inquiry into the matter. While commercial surrogacy is banned in India, the criterion is that the surrogate should be at least married once and should have her own child. As per the latest surrogacy regulation bill, in effect from January 25, 2022, the primary idea is the prohibition of commercial surrogacy and there will only be altruistic surrogacy, wherein except for the medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, no other charges or expenses are covered by the intending parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

After over seven years of courtship, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in June earlier this year. The wedding took place at a luxury resort Mahabalipuram with the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had flown down to Chennai to attend the ceremony, given that he is working with Nayanthara in Jawan. The wedding was also attended by Rajinikanth, Karthi, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mani Ratnam to name a few.

On Sunday, Vignesh shared the pictures showing Nayanthara and him fondly kissing the feet of the newborns, introducing them to the world as their sons. “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful (sic),” Vignesh wrote on his social media handles.