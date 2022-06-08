Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding invite leaked, goes viral on social media

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are all set to get married on June 9. During a press conference held on June 7, Vignesh revealed that their wedding will be a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ever since the filmmaker announced the wedding, Nayanthara fans have been celebrating the news. And now a wedding invite has surfaced on the internet, and it is going viral. However, we are yet to confirm that it is the official invite.

The wedding invite reads, “With the blessing of God almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Mr Kurian Kodiyatty and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of late Mr Sivakolundu and Mrs Meenakumar.” It also mentioned the date, time and venue of the wedding ceremony.

During the press conference, Vignesh Shivan revealed that the wedding will take place in Mahabalipuram. He asked the media to support him and Nayanthara as they are set to step into a new phase of their lives.

“Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn’t happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together,” Vignesh said.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for seven years. The two met and fell in love on the sets of 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.