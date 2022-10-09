Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin boys.
Vignesh took to Twitter on Sunday evening to make the announcement. Along with photos, he wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇 Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍 God is double great 🥰❤️☺️😇😍😍😌😌😌😌”
View this post on Instagram
Refresh for more updates.