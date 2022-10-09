scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter on Sunday evening to announce the arrival of his twin boys.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan 1200It’s baby boys for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin boys.

Vignesh took to Twitter on Sunday evening to make the announcement. Along with photos, he wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇 Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍 God is double great 🥰❤️☺️😇😍😍😌😌😌😌”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram) (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

