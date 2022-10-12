Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row: He writes ‘be patient’ in cryptic post as TN govt announces inquiry

After Tamil director Vignesh Shivan and his actor-wife Nayanthara announced that they have welcomed twins in an Instagram post on October 9, many fans wondered if the newlyweds were blessed with the babies via surrogacy. While the couple has not shared details, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam told the media on Monday that the government will hold an inquiry to ensure that Vignesh and Nayanthara followed proper guidelines while opting for the surrogacy method.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday night, Vignesh shared a post which read, “Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient, be grateful.” In yet another Instagram story, the filmmaker shared something similarly vague which read, “Pay attention to people that care, who are always there. Who want better for you, they are your people (sic).”

“According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way… director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms,” health minister MA Subramanian had told the media. Earlier this year, surrogacy law were amended in India to ensure it is not commercially exploited. The law only allows altruistic surrogacy where besides medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, no other charges or expenses are covered by the intending parents. While Nayanthara and her husband have not commented on the details, reports suggest that they may have conceived the babies before the law was amended.

On October 9, Vignesh had shared an adorable photo of himself and his wife Nayanthara as they kissed the feet of their twins. He had captioned the post, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa ❤️ We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️ Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great (sic).”

After dating for nearly seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Their wedding was attended by celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudh Ravichander, among many others.