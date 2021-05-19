Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan receive Covid-19 vaccination, see photos

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday in Chennai. Vignesh took to his Instagram page to share the photos of him and Nayanthara getting vaccinated. “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe , stay indoors,” he captioned them.

Amid a huge spike in the coronavirus cases in the country, celebrities from the Indian film fraternity have been taking their vaccination doses for Covid-19 and encouraging the people to get vaccinated.

Earlier, South movie stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Ramya Krishnan received their Covid-19 vaccination.

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan lined up a multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Nayanthara has two more projects, Netrikann, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe in her kitty.