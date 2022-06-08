Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding LIVE UPDATES: Will Shah Rukh Khan attend the wedding reception?

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are set to get married on June 9. On June 7, Vignesh announced his wedding plans at a press conference in Chennai. During the media interaction, he said, “Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn’t happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together.”

The filmmaker also revealed that their wedding will be a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Reports about their impending marriage started doing the rounds after Nayanthara and Vignesh met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier this month. It was said that the two invited Stalin to their wedding.

Vignesh Shivan directed Nayanthara in the 2015 box office hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. It is said during the making of the movie, Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love. They have been together since. In March last year, the filmmaker shared a photo of the actor with a ring on her finger. The picture immediately went viral, sparking engagement rumours. Nayanthara later confirmed it was an engagement ring. On a chat show, she said, “It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members.”