Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are lovestruck in latest sunkissed selfies from Thailand. See photos

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who got married earlier this month, are enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand. Vignesh has been keeping fans updated with all the latest photos from their vacation. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share two new photos with his wife.

The caption of the photos had a bunch of heart, lovestruck and kiss emojis.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan had shared a few photos with Nayanthara and captioned them, “In Thailand with my Thaaram.”

Vignesh has also been sharing photos from his lavish wedding which was held in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The star studded wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Shalini Ajithkumar, Kushboo, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Atlee among others.

Days after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were served a legal notice for wearing footwear inside the Tirupathi temple. Vignesh later sent an apology letter addressed to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple’s governing body. He wrote, “We sincerely apologise to those who we could have offended and we mean no disrespect to the Lord whom we love. We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you.”

On the work front, Nayanathara was last seen in O2. She has Jawan, Gold and Godfather in her kitty. Vignesh, meanwhile, is gearing up to helm Ajith starrer AK62.