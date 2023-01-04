scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan distribute gifts to underprivileged kids on New Year, fans divided by gesture. Watch

Videos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan distributing gifts to people on streets is doing the rounds on social media.

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan (Image_ Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have begun the year with a beautiful gesture. A video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan distributing gifts to street children has surfaced on social media as fans, who were moved by the actress’s gesture, are sharing the clip on Twitter.

In the video, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, dressed in casual outfits, are seen distributing small paper bags with gifts to people on the streets.

On one hand, many appreciated the gesture of the two, but there were critics who called it ‘self-promotion’ for taking a video of the event. One Twitter user also commented that Nayanthara might get into politics.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan shared a series of Instagram posts sharing his gratitude to everyone for making 2022 the best year of his life. From getting married to Nayanthara to welcoming two sons to producing Connect to signing up for a film with Ajith, the year has been great for the director.

The post also officially confirmed that he is teaming up with Ajith Kumar for AK62, which will be produced by Lyca Productions.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are meanwhile basking in the success of their recently-released film Connect, which has decently performed at the box office. Starring Nayan in the lead role of a single mom, Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is a horror film about a girl possessed by a demon during the lockdown.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:17 IST
