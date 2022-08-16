Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day in Spain, see photos

August 16, 2022 2:36:55 pm
Tamil cinema’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day by carrying around the national flag across Barcelona, Spain. “Namma Kodi …. Spain engum….(Our flag, in Spain),” captioned Vignesh, while sharing a photo of himself holding the national flag along with his wife Nayanthara.
“75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers & sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country,” wrote Vignesh in another post.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a holiday in Spain. Vignesh has been sharing a lot of memorable moments from the trip on his Instagram page.
After seven years of courtship, the couple got married in a star-studded wedding on June 9 this year. The couple’s wedding has been turned into a documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which will soon premiere on Netflix.
Before heading off to Spain for the vacation, Vignesh Shivan led the creative team that organised cultural shows during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which happened in Chennai. He had put together performances to put the spotlight on the rich and long culture and history of Tamil Nadu. The event was narrated by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.
On the work front, Vignesh has a film with Tamil actor Ajith Kumar in the works. The movie will go on floors soon.
Nayanthara, meanwhile, is a part of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, which is written and directed by Atlee.
