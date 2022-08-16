scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day in Spain, see photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a holiday in Spain. Vignesh has been sharing a lot of memorable moments from the trip on his Instagram page.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2022 2:36:55 pm
Vignesh Shivan, NayantharaNayanthara, Vignesh Shivan in Barcelona. (Photo: Twitter/Vignesh Shivan)

Tamil cinema’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day by carrying around the national flag across Barcelona, Spain. “Namma Kodi …. Spain engum….(Our flag, in Spain),” captioned Vignesh, while sharing a photo of himself holding the national flag along with his wife Nayanthara.

“75 years of independence! Happy Independence Day to all brothers & sisters! All the Indians across the globe! Let’s celebrate this day with a lot of pride and happiness! For being an Indian citizen we all should feel blessed! The most free, safest, democratic, secured and happy home in the world is our country,” wrote Vignesh in another post.

Also Read |Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Karthi express shock as film journalist Kaushik LM passes away at 35

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a holiday in Spain. Vignesh has been sharing a lot of memorable moments from the trip on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

After seven years of courtship, the couple got married in a star-studded wedding on June 9 this year. The couple’s wedding has been turned into a documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which will soon premiere on Netflix.

Before heading off to Spain for the vacation, Vignesh Shivan led the creative team that organised cultural shows during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which happened in Chennai. He had put together performances to put the spotlight on the rich and long culture and history of Tamil Nadu. The event was narrated by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.

On the work front, Vignesh has a film with Tamil actor Ajith Kumar in the works. The movie will go on floors soon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Nayanthara, meanwhile, is a part of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, which is written and directed by Atlee.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:36:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

5

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to tracing Nitish’s vaul...
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to tracing Nitish’s vaul...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far
Explained

Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we know so far

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement