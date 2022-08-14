scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are letting their hair down in Barcelona, see photos as they take the city ride

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to be enjoying a good time on their Barcelona getaway. 

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 9:58:01 pm
Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivanNayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a much-needed vacation in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

The newlywed couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are off to Barcelona, Spain for a vacation. The photos from the vacay made its way to social media and we have Vignesh to thank for it.

Sharing the first post, as they took their flight for Barcelona, Vignesh wrote, “After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves ! ☺️☺️☺️☺️ #Barcelona here we come ! ☺️☺️❤️💐💐😇😇😇 #Spain #barcelona #barcelonacity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

“Enroute #Barcelona with my wifeyyy 🥳☺️😇❤️🥰🥰💐💐💐💐😍😍😍😍😍,” read the next post’s caption as the couple posed close to each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The doting husband then shared a series of photos as Nayanthara turned a muse for him. “Daaladikkum Rathinama ⭐️⭐️ minuminukkum muthaaramaaey 💎💎💠💠#wikkiclicks📷,” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh shared more photos on Sunday and captioned them, “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain ❤️❤️😍♥️♥️ Such a pretty 🤩 city !!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara (Photo Vignesh Shivan/Instagram) Nayanthara (Photo Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on June 9 in Chennai this year. Top stars of Indian cinema including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi, among others were a part of their D-day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding will get a premiere on Netflix. A teaser of its upcoming documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale was shared earlier.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 09:58:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church
Explained: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at grave risk

Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at grave risk

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
I was a lesbian until this summer. Then this happened

I was a lesbian until this summer. Then this happened

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement