Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are letting their hair down in Barcelona, see photos as they take the city ride

August 14, 2022 9:58:01 pm
The newlywed couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are off to Barcelona, Spain for a vacation. The photos from the vacay made its way to social media and we have Vignesh to thank for it.
Sharing the first post, as they took their flight for Barcelona, Vignesh wrote, “After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves ! ☺️☺️☺️☺️ #Barcelona here we come ! ☺️☺️❤️💐💐😇😇😇 #Spain #barcelona #barcelonacity.”
“Enroute #Barcelona with my wifeyyy 🥳☺️😇❤️🥰🥰💐💐💐💐😍😍😍😍😍,” read the next post’s caption as the couple posed close to each other.
The doting husband then shared a series of photos as Nayanthara turned a muse for him. “Daaladikkum Rathinama ⭐️⭐️ minuminukkum muthaaramaaey 💎💎💠💠#wikkiclicks📷,” read the caption.
Vignesh shared more photos on Sunday and captioned them, “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain ❤️❤️😍♥️♥️ Such a pretty 🤩 city !!!”
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on June 9 in Chennai this year. Top stars of Indian cinema including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi, among others were a part of their D-day.
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding will get a premiere on Netflix. A teaser of its upcoming documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale was shared earlier.
