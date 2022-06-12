Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan apologise for wearing footwear inside Tirupati temple post legal notice

Newlyweds, actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, landed in hot water after their visit to the famous Tirupati temple to seek the deity’s blessings post their wedding. As per reports, they were delivered a legal notice for allegedly wearing footwear inside the temple premises, and for also doing photoshoots.

The pictures of the couple with shoes went viral on social media sites.

Vignesh sent an apology letter addressed to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple’s governing body, reported ANI. In the letter, he said he and Nayanthara had plans to wed in the temple but had to cancel due to logistical reasons. To complete the wedding they headed to the temple directly from the wedding to receive blessings of Lord Balaji. But they had to exit the temple due to crowd and re-enter at a more relaxed time.

“In the hurry for a quick picture we did not realise we had our footwear on when we got back later for it outside the temple. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Tirumala almost 5 times in the past 30 days trying to do our wedding there.” Vignesh said in the letter.

He added, “We sincerely apologise to those who we could have offended and we mean no disrespect to the lord whom we love. We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated each other for seven years before getting married in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Director Atlee and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attended the wedding. Nayanthara will soon be seen sharing screen space with SRK in Atlee’s next, titled Jawan.