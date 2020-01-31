Nayanthara to team up with Rajinikanth once again in Thalaivar 168

Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Actress Nayanthara, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, is teaming up with Superstar once again. The makers of Thalaivar 168 on Friday confirmed that Nayanthara has joined the cast of the film.

“Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins the cast of #Thalaivar168 @rajinikanth @directorsiva,” the tweet read.

The film, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, will be directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva. While the director has worked with Nayanthara before in Viswasam, Thalaivar 168 will mark the maiden collaboration of the director with Rajinikanth.

Touted to be a rural entertainer, the film also stars Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori. There are also reports that Siddharth has joined the film, and that he will be paired opposite Keerthy. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Actors Meena, Prakash Raj and Khushbu will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth after a long gap. Meena last shared screen space with Rajini in Kuselan (2008). Prakash Raj, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168 after 20 years. He last made a cameo appearance in the blockbuster Padyappa in 1999. Khushbu last worked with Rajinikanth in 1992. She made three films with him that year – Annamalai, Pandian and Mannan.

Thalaivar 168 is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

