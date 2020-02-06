Nayanthara to play a lawyer in Thalaivar 168?

Nayanthara will share screen space with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168. Nayanthara will share screen space with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168.

Grapevine has it that Nayanthara is likely to play a lawyer in Rajinikanth-Siva project, tentatively titled, Thalaivar 168. However, an official word is awaited.

“Nayanthara was a tad upset with her role in Darbar. But this film will see her in a prominent character, though it has a huge star cast including Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh, among others,” says a source, adding, “there’s no clarity if her role has a negative shade.”

Thalaivar 168 marks the fifth collaboration between Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, following Chandramukhi (2005), Sivaji (2007), Kuselan (2008) and Darbar (2020).

One may recall that Nayanthara was the female lead in Siva’s latest outing, Viswasam, starring Ajith.

Though rumours suggest Thalaivar 168 has a title, Annatha, it hasn’t been made official yet. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Thalaivar 168, which went on floors last year in Hyderabad, has music by D Imman.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman in the pipeline. Also, she plays the female lead in her beau Vignesh Shivn’s long-delayed venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi opposite Nayanthara. Both of them had shared screen space in Naanum Rowdythaan.

