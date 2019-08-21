Nayanthara to collaborate with Aval director Milind Rau

Nayanthara, who has multiple biggies in the pipeline, including Darbar, Bigil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will soon be seen in Milind Rau’s directorial. The director is known for helming Aval.

What’s more interesting is that this untitled project will have the dog that played an important role in Yogi Babu’s Gurkha. A reliable source confirmed this to indianexpress.com. “The makers were quite particular in casting the dog that has become the talk of the town,” added the source.

Further, we hear Vignesh Shivn may produce this yet-to-be-titled film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

In Tamil, Nayanthara’s last release was Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, directed by Chakri Toleti. She is also a part of Nivin Paul’s Love Action Drama, which is said to be a spin-off of Vadakkunokkiyantram. The 1989 Malayalam black comedy was written by Sreenivasan.

Milind Rau, a former assistant of Mani Ratnam, made his Kollywood debut with Kadhal 2 Kalyanam.