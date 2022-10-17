Nayanthara says surrogate is her relative, marriage with Vignesh Shivan registered 6 years ago

Actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in the midst of a probe after they announced that they have welcomed twins by surrogacy. Recently, Nayanthara revealed that she had chosen a relative as a surrogate mother. In an affidavit provided to the Tamil Nadu health department, the couple also clarified that though they had tied the knot in June, they had already registered their marriage six years ago. They also produced the marriage registration certificate along with the affidavit.

The new developments come after the Tamil Nadu Health Minister had ordered a probe to find out if the couple had violated surrogacy laws. According to the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) act enacted in 2021, the couple is deemed eligible for surrogacy only if they have been married for five years. The woman must be aged between 25 and 50 years of age, and the husband between 26 and 55. They must not have any child, biological or adopted. According to the law, the surrogate mother has to be a close relative of the couple, a married woman with a child of her own, aged between 25 and 35 years, who has been a surrogate only once in her life.

The surrogate is a relative of Nayanthara, based in the UAE, and the hospital where the twins are born, has also been noted.

Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed the twins, Uyir and Ulagam on October 9. Vignesh had announced on social media with the caption, “captioned the photos, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍 God is double great.”