Nayanthara surprises husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday, filmmaker calls it ‘dreamy’. See photos

Actor Nayanthara surprised her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on his birthday. Vignesh took to social media to share pictures from his ‘dreamy birthday’ celebrations in Dubai. He turns 37 today, September 18.

On Sunday, Vignesh penned a loving note about his better half and also gave a sneak-peek into his birthday celebrations. Expressing gratitude towards his wife and loved ones, he thanked God for all the lovely moments. Vignesh wrote, “A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family… Awesome surprise by my wife… my thangam (precious)… a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this. Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!”

In the photos, the couple is seen posing together in front of Burj Khalifa. In another photo, Vignesh is flanked by his mother and sister as they smile at the cameras.

Photos | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having the time of their life in Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 after dating for almost seven years. While the magical wedding was a private affair, actors like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, music composer AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam were seen in attendance.

Their wedding has also been documented for a Netflix special. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the documentary will see the couple narrating their journey from meeting for the first time, developing a bond, falling in love to finally tying the knot. On July 21, the streaming platform officially announced the documentary, which has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Also Read | Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and in O2. She will be next seen in GodFather opposite actor Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on Dussehra this year. The actor also has director Atlee’s action thriller film Jawan in the pipeline, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The film will hit cinema halls on June 2, 2023