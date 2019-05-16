Nayanthara cast opposite Suriya in Siva’s movie?

We had told you director Siva, who is basking in the success of Ajith-starrer Viswasam, would helm Suriya 39. On April 22, Studio Green had confirmed the news on Twitter. Now it seems the makers are in talks with Nayanthara for this untitled project. Suriya and Nayanthara were seen together in 2015 film Massu Engira Masilamani.

According to sources, the yet-to-be-titled film will be on the lines of Viswasam, a family drama set in a rural backdrop. If everything goes as planned, Suriya will start work on the film once he wraps up his existing commitments including Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, based on the story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, for which the shooting is underway in the US.

Suriya’s latest release was Thaana Serndha Kootam and will be seen in Selvaraghavan’s NGK, which will release on May 31. Also, the actor has KV Anand’s Kaappaan in his kitty, which will likely hit the screens on August 30. In the film, he will be seen as a first rank Special Protection Group officer.

Suriya and Nayanthara had acted together in Ghajini and Aadhavan as well. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has Vijay 63, Darbar and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the pipeline.