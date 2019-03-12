Nayanthara starts shooting for Vijay’s Thalapathy 63

Nayanthara has joined the sets of Vijay’s upcoming film with director Atlee. The actor was reportedly holidaying in the United States with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn and resumed work soon after she returned to Chennai.

Tentatively called Thalapathy 63, the production is going on at a steady pace in North Chennai. The actor-director duo seems to have learned a few lessons about protecting the sanctity of their film after Mersal.

The repeated leaks deprived the filmmakers the opportunity to surprise the audience in Mersal. However, the pre-release leaks did not stop the film from becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2017.

The producers of Thalapathy 63 have been cautious in guarding the film against prying eyes.

According to reports, unlike Vijay-Atlee’s earlier outings – Theri and Mersal, Thalapathy 63 is not a serious film. It is said to be a light-hearted, feel-good film, which the filmmakers believe will be loved by everyone.

Apparently, Vijay plays the role of a football coach and it even needed him to get into better shape to look the part. The rumours have it that Atlee has roped in over a dozen new female actors to play the football players.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman composing music for Thalapathy 63. It also has cinematographer GK Vishnu, art designer Muthuraj, editor Ruben Antony, stunt master Anal Arasu and lyricist Vivek on the crew. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu and comedian Vivekh.

The first look and title of the film are expected to be released on June 22 to mark the birthday celebration of Vijay. The film is slated for Diwali release.