Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate?

The Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivn. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram, Vignesh Shivn/Instagram and Vijay Sethupathi/Facebook) The Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivn. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram, Vignesh Shivn/Instagram and Vijay Sethupathi/Facebook)

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of Jaanu, the Telugu remake of 96, and Nayanthara will feature in a film, directed by Vignesh Shivn. Several reports suggest that it has been titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Vijay Sethupathi is playing the male lead.

Sources hint Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studios is likely to bankroll this project. If this materialises, it will be an interesting combination to watch out for. The cast, with three powerhouse performers on board, looks promising and will bring so much to the table.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Vignesh Shivn started working on this project after Naanum Rowdydhaan. If everything goes according to plan, Anirudh Ravichander will be brought on board as the music director.” However, we expect an official announcement about the cast and crew soon.

The filmmaker, who is also Nayanthara’s beau, helmed the Suriya starrer Thaana Serndha Kootam in 2018, an adaptation of the 2013 Hindi film Special 26. Vignesh Shivn was supposed to direct Sivakarthikeyan for Lyca Productions. However, it looks like the project will happen with another production house.

