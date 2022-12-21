Nayanthara on life after marriage, husband Vignesh Shivan: He is the definition of love for me

Nayanthara is known for shying away from public appearances and giving interviews. However, in a recent interview that was released on the YouTube channel of her production house, Rowdy Pictures, the actress opened up about her life after marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, her choices of film, and how she handles criticism.

One of the highlights of the interview is when Nayanthara talks about her husband. When she was asked what love means to her, the Billa actress said, “Vignesh Shivan is the personification of whatever I think love is. Ever since we got to know each other… ever since we fell in love… he is the definition of love.”

Nayan further said that his love has calmed her life to an extent that she feels settled about life. “I feel like I don’t have to worry about anything anymore. If anyone criticises me or even during any kind of bad situation, if he is with me, it will all be fine. To know that ‘whatever happens he will take care’ is a big thing.”

Nayanthara revealed she always wears some accessories that were gifted by Vignesh and showed a bracelet with the letter ‘V’. “To me, life itself is a gift. If you ask me materialistically, then I would say it would be whatever Vicky has bought for me. Sometimes he gifts some costliest things, and other times it would be very simple but thoughtful ones. I always wear something that he has gifted me.” She also flaunted the watch Vignesh had bought her for her recent birthday.

Vignesh Shivan’s gift to Nayanthara (Image: Screenshots from the interview) Vignesh Shivan’s gift to Nayanthara (Image: Screenshots from the interview)

However, during the course of the interview, Nayanthara also revealed that marriage hasn’t changed anything for her in life and with Vignesh Shivan. She also wondered why women start feeling restricted post-marriage and children. “I don’t why it is still part of the debate. Why is it even a topic of discussion that can or cannot women can work after marriage? Marriage is not an interval point. There’s so much more to it after that. Marriage makes you feel settled in life. When you feel that way, you want to achieve more… I think that’s the mindset most of the women I have seen.”

“When it comes to boys, after marriage they have to become more responsible. With women, it feels like ‘you can go home now. your job is done’. I don’t know why it is like this. For me marriage hasn’t changed anything,” she added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who worked together in the film Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015), fell in love and were dating for years before they made their wedding official with a grand ceremony on November 18, 2022. The couple welcomed twin boys recently.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame, is releasing in theatres on December 22. It also stars Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.