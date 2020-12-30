Nayanthara not playing Rani Velu Nachiyar in biopic

Nayanthara will next be seen with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. (Photo: PR handout)

Actor Nayanthara’s team has denied reports of her playing the lead role in a biopic based on the life of Rani Velu Nachiyar.

“Certain news stating that MsNayanthara is a part of period film based on the life of Queen Velu Nachiyar has been circulating in some sections of the media. Ms Nayanthara categorically denies such a movie and we voice her opinion on the same to the media. This is a baseless rumour and on behalf of our client we request the media to verify the facts before publishing. Verification is just a call or message or mail away,” read the statement.

The rebuttal comes days after there were reports suggesting that Nayanthara will play Velu Nachiyar role in a historical drama, which will be directed by Susi Ganeshan.

Nayanthara is currently shooting for multiple films. She was shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Hyderabad before the shoot was halted due to coronavirus outbreak on the set. She also has director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she shares screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. She has also signed a Malayalam film with director Alphonse Puthren. The film has been titled Paattu and will also have Fahadh Faasil as the male lead.