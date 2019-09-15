Nayanthara’s Netrikann goes on floors

The title of Nayanthara’s next film was announced on Sunday by Vignesh Shivan on Twitter. Borrowing the title from one of Rajnikanth’s old films, Vignesh Shivan, who is producing the film under the banner Rowdy pictures, thanked the superstar.

“Happy,proud & blessed 😇🙏🏻 #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann Produced by RowdyPictures 😎 Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings 😇 @Milind_Rau‘s unique creation – a thriller 👍🏽 shoot starts today wit all ur blessings 😇😇🥳🥳👍🏽,” he tweeted.

Directed by Milind Rau, who previously directed Nayanthara in Aval, Netrikann is the actress’ 65th film. The poster shows the title-card in braille, which could suggest that that she might be playing the role of a blind person. There is also blood spattered all over the poster and it is surrounded by a whip, handcuffs and a ballgag. The makers are yet to announce rest of the details.

Netrikkan is a popular hit film of Rajinikanth. Produced by K Balachander, Rajinikanth won critical acclaim for his dual roles, father and son, in this film.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam flick, Love Action Drama, opposite Nivin Pauly. She is also playing the lead in Vijay’s Bigil, set to release this Diwali.