Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman goes on floors

We had told you RJ Balaji was making his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors on Friday. According to sources, the shooting commenced in Nagercoil, following a traditional puja which was held at Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.
“The first schedule will happen here, and Nayanthara will join us soon,” said a source close to the unit.
While Girish Gopalakrishnan of Aval-fame is composing music, Dinesh Krishnan is handling cinematography, and Stunt Silva is choreographing fight sequences.
Also starring RJ Balaji in an important role, Mookuthi Amman is co-directed by NJ Saravanan. More details regarding the cast and crew of this project will be announced soon.
Dr Ishari K Ganesh is bankrolling Mookuthi Amman for Vels Film International. He had produced Balaji’s previous film LKG, which marked the RJ’s debut as a lead actor.
In a recent press meet, RJ Balaji had revealed that Nayantara had begun a 40-day fast since Mookuthi Amman is a spiritual film. It looks like until the shoot is complete, Nayanthara will be a vegetarian just like how she was during the shoot of Rama Rajyam, where she played Goddess Sita.
Multiple reports suggest that Mookuthi Amman will be a satire. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, besides Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau.
