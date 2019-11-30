Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman goes on floors

Mookothi Amman features Nayanthara in the lead role. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram) Mookothi Amman features Nayanthara in the lead role. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

We had told you RJ Balaji was making his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors on Friday. According to sources, the shooting commenced in Nagercoil, following a traditional puja which was held at Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

“The first schedule will happen here, and Nayanthara will join us soon,” said a source close to the unit.

While Girish Gopalakrishnan of Aval-fame is composing music, Dinesh Krishnan is handling cinematography, and Stunt Silva is choreographing fight sequences.

Also starring RJ Balaji in an important role, Mookuthi Amman is co-directed by NJ Saravanan. More details regarding the cast and crew of this project will be announced soon.

The cast and crew of Mookoothi Amman. The cast and crew of Mookoothi Amman.

Dr Ishari K Ganesh is bankrolling Mookuthi Amman for Vels Film International. He had produced Balaji’s previous film LKG, which marked the RJ’s debut as a lead actor.

In a recent press meet, RJ Balaji had revealed that Nayantara had begun a 40-day fast since Mookuthi Amman is a spiritual film. It looks like until the shoot is complete, Nayanthara will be a vegetarian just like how she was during the shoot of Rama Rajyam, where she played Goddess Sita.

Multiple reports suggest that Mookuthi Amman will be a satire. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, besides Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd