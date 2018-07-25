Kolamaavu Kokila avoids clash with Vishwaroopam 2

Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila will not clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila will not clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2.

Nayanthara’s much-awaited movie Kolamaavu Kokila was earlier scheduled to be released on August 10 along with Vishwaroopam. However, a new announcement states that the film will be releasing on August 17. A tweet from Lyca Productions confirmed the same.

Headlined by Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kolamaavu Kokila is a dark comedy thriller directed by debutante Nelson. Apart from the Aramm actor, the film also stars Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan in key roles. The film, which features Nayanthara as a smuggler, revolves around smuggling of cocaine. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the album has received great reviews. Several songs have gone on to become chartbusters. The film’s trailer which was also released recently to positive responses. Even actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu appreciated Nayanthara for her gutsy sense of scripts. “I know I am a little late.. the trailer of #Kolamavukokila is outstanding 👏👏 Can’t wait to watch this film. All the very best to this team and #Nayanthara for having balls of steel 🙏🙏 @anirudhofficial #NelsonDilipkumar,” she tweeted.

I know I am a little late.. the trailer of #Kolamavukokila is outstanding 👏👏 Can’t wait to watch this film . All the very best to this team and #Nayanthara for having balls of steel 🙏🙏 @anirudhofficial #NelsonDilipkumar — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 11, 2018

The makers were earlier lauded for their gutsy move of releasing Kolamaavu Kokila on August 10. While Nayanthara has slowly but steadily built a box office reputation for herself, the clash would have meant a different kind of litmus test for the Lady Superstar. Arguably one of the leading names who has changed several notions about women-centric cinema, if Nayanthara had pulled off this clash, Tamil cinema would have been changed for the better. But looks like the makers don’t want to risk it and have pushed the release date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd