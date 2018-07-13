Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila to clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 at the box office?

Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila has been generating the right kind of buzz from the word go. Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila has been generating the right kind of buzz from the word go.

It is official. Nayanthara’s much-awaited Kolamaavu Kokila is all set to hit the screens on August 10. The announcement was made by the film’s producers Lyca Productions in a tweet from their official handle. Helmed by debutant Nelson, the film is a dark psychological thriller laced with black humour. “Mark ✔️ your Calendar 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for #KolamaavuKokila #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @Nelson_director #CocofromAug10 #KabiskabaaCoCo,” read the tweet.

Kolamaavu Kokila has been generating the right kind of buzz from the word go. The trailer which was recently unveiled also received positive response from all quarters. Even actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu appreciated Nayanthara for her gutsy sense of scripts. “I know I am a little late.. the trailer of #Kolamavukokila is outstanding 👏👏 Can’t wait to watch this film . All the very best to this team and #Nayanthara for having balls of steel 🙏🙏 @anirudhofficial #NelsonDilipkumar,” she tweeted.

But with the release date, the makers have upped their game by several notches. There is heavy speculation that Kamal Haasan’s magnum opus Vishwaroopam 2 is also expected to hit the screens around the same time. If the release is confirmed, then the Nayanthara starrer will take Kamal Haasan head on at the box office. While Nayanthara has slowly worked her magic at the box office, creating a solid market for herself, the move is a gutsy risk. The clash would prove to be a true litmus to Nayanthara’s superstar status.

In an industry where women-centric films are slowly becoming part of the mainstream, Nayanthara has been a game changer. And if she manages to pull this one off, one can easily say that Kollywood would never be the same again.

