Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam gets support from Vignesh Shivn

Even as Lady Superstar Nayanthara awaits the release of her next movie Kolaiyuthir Kaalam on June 14, her boyfriend and director Vignesh Shivn has shared a sweet note in support of the film.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam producer Mathiazhagan and Vignesh had earlier made headlines for a spat. As per reports, Vignesh said the film was incomplete and wasn’t shot properly. Mathiazhagan, on his part, accused Vignesh of spreading rumours about the film.

In the note, Vignesh Shivn cleared the air about his spat with Mathiazhagan. Praising the film and the producer, he said, “Pleased to see a producer having this much care and affinity towards his product. Mr Madhiazhagan’s sincere efforts to give the film a good release shows his conviction for good content.”

He added, “Personally, we have had some bitter moments which I feel was unfortunate and unnecessary but at the end of the day, it all takes a good conversation to end things on the right note. We all work in the same industry and its always good to have the goodwill and positivity floating around always.”

Vignesh Shivn also praised Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. “Solid performances from the lead Nayanthara and all the other cast. Sincere efforts from the crew helmed by Chakri to bring out a technically sleek and strong movie,” the director said.

Vignesh concluded the note by wishing success to the film’s team.