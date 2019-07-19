Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam to release on July 26

Nayanthara’s upcoming film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is set to hit the screens on July 26. The film was supposed to release last month. However,the release was delayed due to a case against the film in the Madras High Court.

The Nayanthara starrer was reeling under a lawsuit over its title. The movie takes its name from late writer Sujatha’s famous novel, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Director Balaji Kumar (Vidiyum Munn) had moved the court claiming that he holds the right to the title as he bought the rights of the novel Kolyaiuthir Kaalam from Sujatha’s wife for a sum of Rs 10 lakh. In response to the petition, the court had ordered an interim injunction against its theatrical release, forcing the filmmakers to stop the release on July 14.

By the end of June, however, the court ruled in favour of the defendants, clearing the obstacles for the release of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Directed by Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the film is the remake of Hollywood film Hush. The filmmaker has also made the home invasion film in Hindi as Khamoshi, with Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The Hindi version released as planned on July 14.

Nayanthara was last seen in Mr Local, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. She is a part of big-budget upcoming films like Chiranjeevi’s’ Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Vijay’s Bigil.